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2 Struck, Killed by Train Just South of Santa Barbara County
By Evelyn Spence, South County Editor,4 days ago
Two people were were killed when they were struck by an Amtrak train just south of the Santa Barbara County line Friday night, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Capt. Tony McHale told Noozhawk that emergency crews responded at around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a train that had struck a pedestrian near the Faria Beach Park campgrounds.
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