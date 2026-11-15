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Will Republicans Try to Steal Another Supreme Court Seat?
By FlaglerLive,4 days ago
The 2026 midterm rout that awarded Democrats decisive majorities in the Senate and House has also sparked interest in the future of the U.S. Supreme Court. With Democrats securing at least a 54-seat majority in the Senate on Jan. 3, 2027, the window is rapidly closing for President Donald Trump to appoint a new Supreme Court justice and safeguard conservative dominance on the court for decades.