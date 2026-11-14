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Review: lys scott’s ‘chronicles of a crazy girl’, a Second Look
4 days ago
There is always something special about artists coming together to collaborate on a work. In lys scott’s chronicles of a crazy girl, that special feeling of vibrant artist energy is apparent in each and every aspect of their performance art. lys scott’s crazy girl, which was staged at KST Alloy Studios, is part of Kelly Strayhorn Theater’s Freshworks series, where emerging artists get a chance to showcase their creativity to the Pittsburgh community. lys scott (she/they) is an LGBTQIA+, first-generation Thai American artist based in Pittsburgh, and her album, “Squashed Dreams and Broken Wings” was released in 2022.