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AI is helping agents sound more knowledgeable than they are
By Nathan White, RealtorABR Instructor, Real of Ohio,2 days ago
Thinking big about residential real estate success requires a big-picture perspective. Industry Decoded features industry experts who can enrich your understanding of issues affecting the industry as a whole. The views expressed in this column are solely those of the author. I've used AI to run comps and watched it...