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Lakehills Voters Approve New Tax District to Finally Get a Local Ambulance
By Drew Archer,2 days ago
Voters in the Lakehills area of Bandera County have approved a new property tax district aimed at putting paid firefighter-paramedics and a dedicated ambulance back in a community where emergency crews have sometimes taken 40 to 45 minutes to arrive. The measure, Proposition A, creates Bandera County Emergency Services District No. 2 and passed with 1,187 votes in favor to 698 against in the Nov. 3 election.