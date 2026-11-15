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Experience shows for Cavaliers in comeback road win over Maryland
4 days ago
With the arena silent for seemingly the first time all night in College Park, MD, Coach Buzz Williams had no choice but to call timeout. It was getting out of hand. There were four minutes left in Friday night’s game between Virginia and Maryland, and the safe lead Williams’ team built in the first half was no longer. The Cavaliers had come all the way back, and stood ahead by four points.