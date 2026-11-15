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Nevada names newest state park in Dayton ‘Crossroads Canyon’
By Mesa Valleys Progress,4 days ago
Nevada’s newest state park has an official name: Crossroads Canyon State Park. The Nevada Division of State Parks announced the selection for the 1,627-acre property in Dayton following a months-long public process that drew thousands of community submissions and votes. The milestone marks the beginning of the park’s formal planning phase as state officials prepare a master plan to guide future recreational access, visitor amenities, and long-term land stewardship.
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