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Dave Filoni Reveals Ahsoka Season 2 Will Be Making Star Wars History By Bringing A Live-Action Dathomir To Screen For The Very First Time: 'Maleficent And Her Twisted Thorn Maze In Sleeping Beauty'
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal,4 days ago
Star Wars is going back to a historic planet never before seen in live action in an upcoming Disney+ series. Over the years, Disney+ has turned Star Wars planets into lived-in locations, making them stand out. The Mandalorian featured Nevarro and Mandalore, while Obi-Wan Kenobi highlighted Daiyu and Mapuzo. The two seasons of Andor treated Ferrix, Aldhani, and Narkina 5 as fully inhabited worlds rather than relegating them to the background. Ahsoka joined in on the fun by adding Lothal, Seatos, and the extragalactic world of Peridea as the main settings of Season 1.