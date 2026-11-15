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A Room-By-Room Guide to Home Entry Points for Rodents Getting Inside
By Mercy Kambura,4 days ago
Mice and rats can enter homes through surprisingly small openings, often without homeowners noticing until an infestation develops. A mouse can squeeze through a gap roughly the width of a pencil, making even minor structural openings potential entry points. Knowing where rodents commonly enter can help homeowners identify vulnerabilities, prevent...