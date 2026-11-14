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San Diego State Baseball Unveils 2027 Pac-12 Schedule
By Via San Diego State Aztecs,,12 days ago
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State baseball head coach Kevin Vance revealed the team’s eagerly awaited 2027 schedule on Friday, featuring an exciting array of prominent programs on a 54-game slate with 25 home dates at Tony Gwynn Stadium. In addition to co-hosting the 12th annual Tony Gwynn Legacy, the Aztecs will embark on their inaugural season in the Pac-12 Conference. SDSU will face arguably one of its most alluring yet challenging schedules in recent memory, as the Scarlet and Black plays 17 games against seven teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament from a year ago, highlighted by a…