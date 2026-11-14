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UTRGV Orange Shuts Out Gray, Sweeps Series With Near No-Hitter
By BVM Sportsdesk,,12 days ago
UTRGV’s Orange team completed a sweep of its Orange & Gray World Series with a 3-0 win, allowing just one hit. Orange pitchers carried a perfect-game bid into the sixth inning before Gray broke it up, while Armani Raygoza’s solo homer and two second-inning runs supplied the offense. The series marks the end of fall ball as the Vaqueros turn toward the spring season.