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South Carolina Baseball Signs 13 for 2027-28 Class, Ranked No. 17
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
South Carolina baseball has signed a 13-player class for the 2027-28 academic year, adding 10 high school players and three junior college transfers. The group includes 11 pitchers and several highly rated prospects, led nationally by catcher and right-handed pitcher Brogan Witcher. Coach Kevin Schnall called the class a key step in the program’s push to build on its championship tradition.
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