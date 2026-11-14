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Men Open Home Season with Kean in Mike Scheib '78 Tipoff Tournament
12 days ago
SELINSGROVE, PA. – The Susquehanna University men's basketball team began their home season Friday night in O.W. Houts Gymnasium with their matchup against Kean in their first-round game of the Mike Scheib '78 Tipoff Tournament. Despite runs from both sides, the Cougars pulled away with a 78-69 win. The River Hawks (1-1) received balanced scoring from their lineup, with four players reaching double figures, but Kean (3-0) used a strong offensive performance to secure the nine-point victory.