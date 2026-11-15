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Huskers shut out Rutgers, 31-0
By Nate Rohr,4 days ago
After a frustrating month, the Nebraska football team soothed its collective soul with a 31-0 shutout of Rutgers Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. The shutout was the Cornhuskers’ first in a conference game since 2003, and snapped the four-game losing streak. The win also made Nebraska bowl-eligible for a third straight year, the first time the Huskers have gone to postseason in three consecutive years since 2014-16.