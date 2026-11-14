undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fourth-Quarter Surge Lifts Women's Basketball Past Columbia, 59-45
11 days ago
POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. -- Junior Sarah Snodgrass recorded 23 points and a game-high 18 rebounds as the John Brown University women's basketball team erased an 11-point first-half deficit and used a decisive fourth-quarter surge to defeat Columbia (Mo.), 59-45, Friday evening (Nov. 13) in the opening game of the Lady Cat Classic, hosted by College of the Ozarks (Mo.), inside Keeter Gymnasium.