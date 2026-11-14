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Two of these NFC teams with winning records will miss playoffs
By JB Scott,2 days ago
The NFC playoff picture is coming into focus at season’s midpoint. At the NFL season midpoint, the NFC playoff picture is in clear focus. The NFC East and NFC South divisions will send their first place teams to the postseason and they will play host in the opening round. At this point, it feels very unlikely either of them will have a wildcard entrant.