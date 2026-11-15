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San Lorenzo's Pre-1940 Fire Station to Be Replaced
By Tony Ng,4 days ago
Alameda County Fire Department plans to replace Fire Station 22 in San Lorenzo, a facility that has served the community since before 1940. The existing Station 22 is a modest structure by modern firehouse standards. According to the Alameda County Fire Department, the building was constructed before 1940, received an addition in 1963, and now measures just 3,967 square feet. It houses one Type I Engine company and responds to downtown, residential, and business areas of San Lorenzo. The department doesn’t even own the building outright — it leases the station from the San Lorenzo Homeowners Association.
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