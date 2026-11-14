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Gaming News Roundup Nov. 14, 2026: Some GTA 6 Physical Copies May Be Redeemable Without Opening the Box
2 days ago
Engadget.com: Some international physical copies of Grand Theft Auto VI may be redeemable without anyone opening the box. WindowsCentral.com: Microsoft apologized for the outage that knocked Outlook, Teams and Microsoft 365 offline for 24 hours and said AI was not the cause. Variety.com: The Game Awards will name its 2026...