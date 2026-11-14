undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kate Middleton’s Remembrance Day Earrings Once Belonged to Princess Diana, and Their Story Is Remarkable
By Team GRAZIA,2 days ago
Over Remembrance weekend, Catherine, Princess of Wales, stepped out in London wearing poignant heirloom jewellery steeped in deep royal history. Beyond strict dress codes, her deliberate sartorial choices quietly linked three generations of royal women in an intimate tribute. For an occasion defined by sombre ceremony and exacting sartorial protocol,...