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Jackson Fire Department Responds to Hazardous Materials Incident at Louis Glick Hwy
By Luke Moorehead II,4 days ago
Jackson, Mich. (WKHM) — A hazardous materials incident on Louis Glick Hwy at DaVita Jackson Dialysis prompted a response from multiple emergency crews on Saturday (November 14) morning. (Pictured above courtesy of Michigan Fire Alerts) The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) responded to a reported indoor odor investigation at 234...
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