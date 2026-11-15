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Singing School with Onry of Future Prairie and Portland Opera at Bay City Arts Center Dec. 9th
By Allyson Taylor,4 days ago
Voice lessons for beginners with Onry of Future Prairie and Portland Opera – All ages welcome – Wednesday December 9th from 4 to 5:30 pm. Singing School is Future Prairie’s ongoing community singing class, facilitated by Liam Whitworth and taught by Portland Opera singer and multidisciplinary performer Onry H. It’s free and open to the public. You don’t need to audition or know how to read music. You can come even if you haven’t sung out loud with other people in years!We work on breath, posture, vowels, and the physical experience of making sound. Onry brings his training as a professional singer into a room where beginners can actually use it. There’s time to try things, sound strange, laugh, and try again. You don’t have to arrive feeling confident.Onry’s background includes opera training in Ukraine and Moldova, solo performances with the Oregon Symphony and Portland Opera, and a decade of school and community performance work with Portland Opera. He also teaches music to middle school students in Portland. Singing School puts that experience within reach of people who might never take a private voice lesson or audition for a choir.