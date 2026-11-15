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Another 'pathetic' performance from A&M's 'nonfunctional' offense
By Olin Buchanan,4 days ago
Records: Texas A&M (4-6, 1-6), Tennessee (8-2, 5-2) Another heroic defensive performance. Another horrid offensive catastrophe. Another horrible defeat in a horrific Texas A&M football season rife with them. A&M’s fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference loss resembled several previous setbacks. Is incompetent too severe? Coach Mike Elko used an even...