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An Hour From Nantes Is A Coastal Town With Award-Winning Beaches, Art, And Historic Sites
By Kala Barba-Court,4 days ago
When it comes to France's western coast, Saint-Nazaire may not be the first destination that comes to mind, and that's exactly why it's worth a look. A coastal town just an hour from the bustling hub of Nantes, it admittedly lacks the glitz and fame of fellow Atlantic destinations like La Rochelle or Biarritz. But it has some aces up its sleeve: a past anchored, quite literally, to the sea, from the shipyard that built the Queen Mary 2 to a Cold War-era submarine; pops of colorful street art; and 20 beaches and coves along a 9-mile coastline, three of them Blue Flag award winners.