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Comeback Comes Up Short For #21 Emporia State Football at Fort Hays State
4 days ago
November 14, 2026-The #21 Hornets outgained Fort Hays State by 90 yards but had two turnovers and gave up a safety in a 22-17 loss to the Tigers in Hays, Kan. on Saturday. Emporia State took the opening kick and drove 73 yards before turning the ball over on downs at the Fort Hays State two yard line. The Hornets forced a punt on FHSU's possession thanks in part to a Christian Westbrooks sack back to the Tiger six yard line. ESU took advantage of good field possession following the punt and took a 7-0 on a one yard run by Teaguen Collins and the PAT by Braden McCary with 2:20 left in the quarter.