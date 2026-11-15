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Geisinger Completes Hospital Security Screening Rollout Monday
By WKOK Staff,4 days ago
DANVILLE — Geisinger says it is completing its rollout of security screenings at all its hospitals, including Danville, Shamokin, and Bloomsburg. The final location, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, will begin screenings Monday, November 16. Geisinger says patients, visitors and employees entering through public entrances must pass through metal detectors, similar...
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