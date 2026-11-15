undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Susquehanna University Students Learn Chesapeake Bay Advocacy
By WKOK Staff,4 days ago
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University hosted its first Bay Advocacy Institute, giving students hands-on experience protecting the Chesapeake Bay watershed. About 20 students participated in the program, offered in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. The institute combined classroom workshops, environmental advocacy training, and canoe excursions to study local waterways....
1