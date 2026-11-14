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Bridgewater Chocolate Opens First Shop Outside Connecticut in Wellesley Square
By Will O'Brien,4 days ago
A Connecticut chocolate maker known for its toffees and turtle candies has set up shop in Wellesley Square, taking over the longtime home of the Wellesley Toy Shop at 59 Central St. Bridgewater Chocolate's new storefront marks the company's fifth retail location overall and its first permanent shop outside Connecticut, bringing hand-tied gift boxes and chocolate-covered treats to a new corner of Massachusetts just as the holiday shopping season ramps up.