undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Early sample has Nuggets winning the Peyton Watson trade on two fronts
By David Decker,3 days ago
At the end of the day, keeping Peyton Watson on the Denver Nuggets meant that the Nuggets would likely have had to part with Cameron Johnson, plus give Watson a big contract. So far, the Nuggets are coming out ahead in the deal that sent Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as Johnson and Watson are on opposite ends of the spectrum offensively to start the year.
1