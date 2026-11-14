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"Sit over there and shut up" - Kenyon Martin revealed how Nuggets players hijacked George Karl’s coaching huddle
By Matthew Pavlic,3 days ago
Before the 2022-2023 Denver Nuggets, who won the franchise's only NBA championship, a 2008-2009 roster had nearly the same potential. With one-time champion Chauncey Billups and a 24-year-old, two-time All-Star at the time Carmelo Anthony as their leaders, it finally seemed, after a long time, that the Nuggets had a shot to actually win it all.