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Celtics Get Timely Paul George Injury Update Ahead of Mavericks Game
By Alder Almo,4 days ago
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 04: Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at TD Garden on November 04, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Bucks 109-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty.