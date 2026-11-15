undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hialeah considers salary cuts and hiring freeze after Amendment 3
By Chris F. Weber,4 days ago
On a warm Tuesday evening in Hialeah, the council chamber filled before the gavel fell. Residents stood along the back wall while department heads sat with folders they had already read twice. The agenda looked ordinary until the finance presentation reached the line everyone had come to hear. Hialeah budget cuts are no longer a rumor traded in group chats. They are a plan taking shape after Amendment 3 reduced the property tax revenue the city had counted on for police overtime, park maintenance, and the small offices that answer the phone when a streetlight stays dark. Officials are reviewing salary cuts and a hiring freeze, and the room grew quiet in the particular way a city does when the bill arrives at home.
1