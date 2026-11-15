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North Lawndale at the heart of a new report that reveals recidivism cost Illinois taxpayers over $1B in two decades
By Chris F. Weber,4 days ago
On a gray morning along Ogden Avenue, the storefront churches and boarded lots of North Lawndale do not look like a line item in a state budget. Yet a University of Illinois Chicago analysis, reported this week, puts North Lawndale recidivism at the center of a public bill that exceeds $1 billion for Illinois taxpayers between 2000 and 2024. The sum is an attempt to add prison beds, court time, policing, supervision, and wages never earned when people leave custody and come back. For a West Side neighborhood long studied and seldom restored, the figure asks a plain question: who pays when return to prison becomes routine, and who might pay less if it did not?