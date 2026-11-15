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A Sprint Across The Atlantic For Firkus Parents
By Geoff Baker /,4 days ago
HELSINKI, Finland – Lorne and Shelly Firkus don’t much mind that they’ve almost certainly set their tiny Alberta town’s record for the shortest trip to Europe. Not when the pair saw everything needed on their very first European voyage, arriving at Veikkaus Arena on Saturday night just ahead of their son, Kraken forward Jagger Firkus, taking his rookie warmup lap prior to his NHL debut against the Carolina Hurricanes. That was impressive, considering they’d gotten a 3 a.m. text Friday from their son at their Irma, Alberta home in Canada, drove nearly two hours to Edmonton, flew 8 1/2 hours to Amsterdam and then continued onward to Finland after a four-hour layover.