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OTH 2026 PRESEASON BOYS HOOPS POWER POLL: No. 8 – Angola Hornets
By Outside the Huddle,13 days ago
Angola has enough returning experience to aim high and enough production to replace to make this season an intriguing challenge. Coming off an 18-6 campaign and an 8-2 finish in the NECC, the Hornets enter 2026-27 with four returning starters and their sights set on winning both the conference’s regular-season and tournament championships.