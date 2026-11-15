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PHOTOS, VIDEO: 'A Christmas Fantasy Parade' Returns to Disneyland for 2026 Holiday Season
By Alice Kennedy,4 days ago
Guests can now watch “A Christmas Fantasy Parade” at Disneyland Park, which features various Disney characters, floats, and Santa Claus. The seasonal parade runs through November 6, 2027. It’s performed twice a day at 3:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Arrive early to find the best-possible viewing spot—especially if you plan to see the show along Main Street, U.S.A.