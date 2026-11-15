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Americans Can Now Fly Direct To This Stunning Transylvanian City With A 14th-Century Church, $10 Dinners, And Smaller Crowds
By on Last updated:,4 days ago
If the Parises, Londons, and Romes of the world no longer give you the travel itch, this lesser-known medieval gem in the heart of Transylvania, tucked away in the southeastern corner of Europe, might just be the unexpected winter escape you need. With a sprawling Christmas market that’s yet to...