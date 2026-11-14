undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CHEDRICK SCOTT HURLEY
By Editor,12 days ago
Chedrick Scott Hurley, age 56, passed away November 6 after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind a legacy of dedication, loyalty, laughter, and fierce love for his family and the Milan C-2 School district. Born on May 12, 1970 to Larry and Mary Joyce (Martin) Hurley, Ched lived a life defined by mentorship, love of the outdoors, being the ultimate girl dad, and most amazing grandfather.