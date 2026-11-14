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LONNIE VERL OSBORN
By Editor,12 days ago
Lonnie Verl Osborn, 87, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. Born on April 5, 1939, Lonnie was the son of Lloyd and Clella (Coffman) Osborn. Lonnie spent his childhood years in the Elmer, Missouri, area before moving to Brashear, and he lived most of his life in the Brashear community. He was a 1957 graduate of Brashear High School where just a few years later he married the love of his life, Sandra (Milstead) Osborn. He was dedicated to making sure the community was taken care of, and that spirit could be seen throughout the many roles he held over the years.