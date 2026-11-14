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Lewis County Judge Moon Nominated For Missouri Court Of Appeals
By Editor,12 days ago
Lewis County Associate Circuit Judge Corey R. Moon is among three nominees being considered for a vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. The Missouri Appellate Judicial Commission announced Thursday, Nov. 5, that Moon, along with judges Madeline O. Connolly and Jason K. Lewis, had been selected as finalists to fill the vacancy created by the Aug. 1 retirement of Judge Philip M. Hess.
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