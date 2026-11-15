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Camelot Unchained adds new buffs for the losing faction in its latest weekend build
By Chris Neal,4 days ago
Losing never feels good, especially if your chosen Camelot Unchained faction is getting mowed like an overgrown lawn. So what do you do? Delete your character and switch sides? Post angry rants about it in Discord? Or you could perhaps try to fight on with a little extra help from a buff that was added in the latest weekend-long early access build. That seems to be the least childish option, certainly.