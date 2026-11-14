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Patriots Activate FB Reggie Gilliam, Place RB TreVeyon Henderson On IR
By Wyatt Grindley via NFLTradeRumors.co,,3 days ago
NFL Transactions Patriots The Patriots announced today that FB Reggie Gilliam and OL Greg Van Roten have been activated from injured reserve. New England also placed RB TreVeyon Henderson on injured reserve. The Patriots also elevated G Andrew Rupcich from the practice squad to the active roster. Gilliam, 29, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2020. He managed to make the roster each of his first two seasons and was entering the final year of his three-year, $2.3 million contract in 2022. Gilliam was set to be a restricted free agent in 2023,…