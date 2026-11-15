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Live Updates: Women’s soccer fall to Utah Valley, unable to capture first Big West title
By Ashwin Belur,4 days ago
The Tritons fall 2-1 after a much better second half performance. Even though Utah Valley dominated the first half, both in possession and in goals, the Tritons came out of the gate in the second half looking ready to make a comeback. UCSD was unable to convert on some early chances in the second half, and one goal was ultimately not enough to finish the comeback.