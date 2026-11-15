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St. Cloud Woman Torched Ex's Van With Gas, Suffered Burns Fleeing, Charges Say
By Cynthia Yi,4 days ago
A St. Cloud woman was found at her home with burns on her foot and arms after a van she allegedly doused in gasoline went up in flames in a nearby parking lot. Bystanders called in the fire on Oct. 17, and when officers arrived, they found the vehicle fully engulfed with no one nearby. Investigators say the trail of evidence led them straight back to the woman's front door.
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