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Women's Basketball Closes MEC-PSAC Challenge with Six-Point Loss to California
4 days ago
Box Score Edinboro, Pa. – The Wheeling University women's basketball team wrapped up its weekend at the MEC-PSAC Challenge Saturday night, falling 70-64 to California (Pa.) University at McComb Fieldhouse. The Cardinals (1-2) got off to a strong start and held the lead after the opening quarter, but the Vulcans rallied over the middle two periods before holding off the Cardinals' fourth-quarter push.
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