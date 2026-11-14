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AI chatbots can provide dangerous reinforcement for some mental health issues
By Editorial,12 days ago
Recent communications made by a student on an AI platform led to the identification of potential threats of violence directed towards the Foothill College campus community. As of publishing, the FHDA Police have not disclosed the nature of the communications or which platform was used. However, recent studies have shown a link between AI chatbot use and an increase in the symptoms of some mental illnesses.