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Riffing, rewatching and redeeming: how cult TV fans spend the hours between episodes
By Inside Pulse,3 days ago
Anyone who grew up taping late-night reruns of Mystery Science Theater 3000, or hunting for a complete set of Get A Life on DVD, knows that cult television was never a passive hobby. The shows that earn a devoted following tend to invite participation, whether that means talking back to the screen, arguing about a cancelled second season, or tracking down the one release that finally restored the original music cues. That habit of doing something alongside the show has carried into the streaming era, and these days it spreads across phones, group chats and browser tabs as much as the couch.