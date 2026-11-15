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Cillian Murphy’s Ambitious Sci-Fi Gem Has Officially Taken Over Apple TV
By Jake Hodges,4 days ago
Ever since Apple TV expanded its catalog, some of the most exciting modern and classic movies have been delighting subscribers. In a change from its seven-year tradition of only showcasing original movies, the streamer widened its library to include a selection of non-Apple TV films in a section titled "Great Movies Available Now on Apple TV." The likes of Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Ryan Murphy's Eat, Pray, Love, 2019's Marvel entry Spider-Man: Far From Home, and more have now hit Apple TV.