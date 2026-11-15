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Tony Evers Commutes Sentence of Mighty Howell, Who Randomly Murdered Air Force Veteran, Greendale Businessman Roger Buchholz
By Wisconsin Right Now Staff,4 days ago
For the first time in two decades, a Wisconsin governor has exercised their commutation authority, and Gov. Tony Evers used that power Friday to lighten the sentences of 10 people convicted of intentional homicide or murder. An 11th inmate, convicted of burglary, will be released immediately. Altogether, Evers commuted the...
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