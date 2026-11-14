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Hawks unable to overcome their first-half offensive woes
By Muddy River Sports,13 days ago
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — The Quincy University men’s basketball team put itself in such a crater-sized hole by halftime Friday there was no recovery. The Hawks scored just 19 points in the game’s first 20 minutes before chiseling a 22-point deficit down to five in the final minute of regulation, ultimately losing 78-72 to Cedarville in the G-MAC/GLVC Crossover at the Callan Athletic Center.