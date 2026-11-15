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Airports scramble to recover after FAA ground stop triggers cascading delays
By Warren Tennyson,4 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Air travel disruptions spread nationwide after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop Friday, triggering delays and operational challenges across the country. The disruptions rippled through the national air system as airports implemented ground stops in response to the reported problems. On Saturday,...